Chelsea have moved towards a deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling after getting tired in their pursuit of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, with Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich also interested in the 25-year-old France winger as he is set to become a free agent. (Sport - in Spanish), external

However, Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in 27-year-old England international Sterling in recent weeks, while Barcelona are also monitoring developments over his uncertain City future. (Mirror), external

The Blues are interested in Lens' 29-year-old France full-back Jonathan Clauss. (Goal), external

