Fulham 0-2 Chelsea: Key stats

Chelsea have beaten a side starting the day above them in the Premier League table for the first time since May 2021.

The Blues were winless in six derby matches heading into tonight, losing each of the last four (D2).

Chelsea had failed to score with any of their previous 47 attempts on goal in the Premier League before Mykhailo Mudryk's opener, while there were just 82 seconds between his strike and Armando Broja's.

Fulham have failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since a run of three back in February, with a goalless draw against Chelsea the final game in that run.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League games in the month of October (W17 D5), keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

Mauricio Pochettino has won all five of his managerial games against Fulham in the Premier League, his best 100%-win ratio against an opponent in the competition.