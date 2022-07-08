Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

With Raheem Sterling's arrival imminent - the England international is holidaying in the Caribbean at present, if you're wondering why it isn't official yet - Chelsea first major signing in the Todd Boehly-Clearlake era will represent a big statement to the rest of the Premier League and Europe. Sterling had one year remaining on his contract and is likely to become the highest earner at Stamford Bridge. Colour me excited!

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally been mooted as a possible transfer from Manchester United. The Portugal great would follow George Weah and Andriy Shevchenko as Ballon d'Or winners to have joined the club. It really would be peak trolling between the two rivals if Chelsea were to scoop up Frenkie de Jong from under their noses too.

The Blues are is still in the market for two of Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde, while Raphinha's arrival really depends on how soon Barcelona can get their act together, if indeed they can at all.

On the departure front, again with the proviso of whether Barcelona can actually sign anyone this summer, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso seem bound for the La Liga club, with Chelsea potentially receiving right-back Sergino Dest in return.

Hakim Ziyech also appears closer to a permanent or loan move to Italian champions AC Milan. Rafael Leao has been linked with a move in return if Raphinha, or the move for Ousmane Dembele, falls through.

Just a couple of things going on at Stamford Bridge these days then!