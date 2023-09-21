'I've proven to myself I can be fit' - Magennis puts injury woes behind him

Kyle Magennis is glad to have put the “dark” times of two injury-ravaged years behind him as he thrives in a fresh start at Kilmarnock.

The midfielder, a summer arrival at Rugby Park after his Hibs contract was terminated, has already played more minutes in the early stages of this season than he mustered in the whole of last term.

“I didn’t even play 90 minutes last year and the past few games I’ve played the full 90 here,” said Magennis, 25.

“The past few years I’ve missed pre-season and came in midway through the campaign playing catch up, whereas this season I’ve not missed one training session. I got through the full pre-season and I’m feeling good.

“Injuries can be difficult but it’s part of football. I’ve had a few before so I know what to do and what helps me. Speaking to family helps rather than bottling it up. It does get dark but that’s life, you just need to get on with it.

“I’ve never doubted my ability and I’ve proven to myself that I can be fit and selected for every game. I always knew I was a good player, it was just keeping fit I needed to make happen.”