'Amazing' Brighton ready for European bow under 'genius' De Zerbi

Brighton fan Phillipa Hudson says it will be a "dream come true" to watch her club compete in European competition for the first time in their 122-year history.

Albion open their Europa League campaign at home to AEK Athens on Thursday night, 26 years on from being on the brink of relegation out of the Football League and financial ruin.

"I really cannot process the fact we're playing in Europe tonight when you think of where we came from, she told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Really really amazing. It's just a dream come true quite honestly.

"(Roberto De Zerbi is) a genius, absolute genius. Graham Potter did a fantastic job, he got us playing a really good, procession based style of football and kept us in the Premier League whilst doing it and then became a top ten club in three years.

"De Zerbi came in with no-pre season, none of his own players, and took us to the next level in six months. He's a genius.

"There was a transition period but now he's taken us from what was a good playing style, nice to watch, to an incredible style with end product - or as we like to call it 'Potterball on steroids'."

