Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after St Mirren drew 1-1 away to Livingston.

Here's what you had to say:

Andy: Stephen Robinson has been fantastic for us. He seems to bring the best out of players (e.g. Main last season) and our squad includes real talent in the form of O'Hara, Baccus & Strain. Always energetic and direct, I hope he stays for a good few years.

Dougie: Saints weren't at their best today. Referee Walsh killed the game, whistling for umpteen fouls, inconsistency on his part, and strange decisions. A sticky plastic pitch will never have good football played on it. True courage and a never-give-in attitude got Saints a point.