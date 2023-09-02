Man City 5-1 Fulham: What Lillo said

Manchester City assistant manager Juanma Lillo to BBC Sport: "It's always difficult in the Premier League. It's true that the score line did not reflect that first-half we had.

In the second-half we were a lot better, I'm not going to say 5-1 better but a different level.

On conceding straight after opening the scoring: "You have to accept this in football. It happened last weekend at Sheffield but it can happen against you as well.

On Nathan Ake's controversial goal: "It's not about my opinion. A similar thing happened to us last weekend at Sheffield United. We were told because he wasn't in the exact line of play that's the reason the decision was given. I think today Manuel was even less in the line of play.

On Erling Haaland: "Don't look for superlatives, don't think of things to say. Look at his figures and that will do."