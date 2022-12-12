Chelsea have submitted an offer for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol - as have Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United - while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender. (Foot Mercato - in French, external)

The Blues have also held initial talks with Portugal striker Joao Felix's agent. He had spoken with Manchester United too but hopes to meet with Aston Villa and Newcastle United about their level of interest in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward. (Mirror), external

Juventus could look to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount and will let France international Adrien Rabiot, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and American Weston McKennie leave to raise funds for the move. (CalcioMercatoWeb - in Italian), external

Finally, Newcastle are hoping to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation.(Mirror), external

