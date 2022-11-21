On this day in Killie history...
- Published
On this day in 2015, Kilmarnock held league leaders Celtic to a 0-0 draw, taking points off the Glasgow side for the second time that season.
Gary Locke's Killie defended resolutely to deny Ronny Deila's side the opportunity to extend their lead at the summit.
Captain Mark Connolly impressed in defence on his return from injury while Mark O'Hara and Kevin McHattie were impressive in the full-back positions.
Earlier in the season, Killie came from behind twice to nick a point off Celtic at Rugby Park.