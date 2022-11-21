O﻿n this day in 2015, Kilmarnock held league leaders Celtic to a 0-0 draw, taking points off the Glasgow side for the second time that season.

G﻿ary Locke's Killie defended resolutely to deny Ronny Deila's side the opportunity to extend their lead at the summit.

C﻿aptain Mark Connolly impressed in defence on his return from injury while Mark O'Hara and Kevin McHattie were impressive in the full-back positions.

E﻿arlier in the season, Killie came from behind twice to nick a point off Celtic at Rugby Park.