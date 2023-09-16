Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom on how the game unfolded: "It was an appalling game the way it was managed. I know Spurs won the football match but I was saying the same thing at 0-0. At half-time I came to see the referee, when we were 1-0 I was saying the same things.

"The referees are dictating to our goalkeeper how we play. You see from minute one we split, Spurs adjust what they do so we have to adjust again. All of a sudden our keeper is booked for handling outside and he's told he's going to get another yellow if he doesn't play the ball.

"But we have to wait and see how Spurs are going to stop us playing out before he can make a decision. They don't understand what I'm saying to them and they're refereeing a game in the top flight. Peter Banks' a good guy, but this is nothing new. It's sad.

"Wes (Foderingham) got jumped into by a player who turned his back and led with his elbow, stitches. Deemed the same offence by the referee as Ollie McBurnie saying someone is pulling his shirt. Where are we going? Where are we going? It's tough for me, we all love the game but the people who know the least about football are directing where the game is going. And that's what I can't take.

"Crazy. Absolutely barmy, but we're letting these guys run our game and we need to stop them."