Game of the weekend: Aberdeen v Celtic

While there may already be a sizeable gap between leaders Celtic and third-placed Aberdeen, just three points separates them in the home form table.

The Dons have won six from seven on home soil but this is their biggest test yet, given the champions have taken maximum points from all bar one of their 15 outings.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to Pittodrie, winning 10 of those, since February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Jim Goodwin overhauled the Aberdeen squad during the summer and the goals have been flowing in the north east, matching the Old Firm with 22 scored in front of their own fans. There have been defensive improvements too, with just one goal conceded in their past three home wins against Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

Celtic weren't firing on all cylinders in November, but they got the job done with late goals to beat Dundee United and Motherwell before coming from behind to edge out Ross County.

Goodwin came in for criticism as his team were steamrollered at Ibrox in late October yet spoke defiantly about not ever wanting to be negative in his approach.

The Dons can ill-afford to be so open against the league's top-scorers but will be eager for a statement result on Saturday and that should make for a cracking contest.

