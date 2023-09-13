Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Pick of the stats
This is the first top-flight meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley since February 1971, with Forest winning 1-0 at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring a different number of goals each time (3-1 v Brighton, 4-3 v Southampton, 1-0 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Sheffield United).
Burnley have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season – only twice in their history have they lost their first four in a league campaign, doing so in 1927-28 (top-flight) and 2002-03 (second tier). They managed to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign both times.
Nottingham Forest have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League matches, their longest scoring streak in the top-flight since a run of 14 between February and August 1995.