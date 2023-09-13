Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Pick of the stats

  • This is the first top-flight meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley since February 1971, with Forest winning 1-0 at the City Ground.

  • Nottingham Forest have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring a different number of goals each time (3-1 v Brighton, 4-3 v Southampton, 1-0 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Sheffield United).

  • Burnley have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season – only twice in their history have they lost their first four in a league campaign, doing so in 1927-28 (top-flight) and 2002-03 (second tier). They managed to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign both times.

  • Nottingham Forest have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League matches, their longest scoring streak in the top-flight since a run of 14 between February and August 1995.

