South Africa 18-3 Scotland: What they said

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We felt we'd kick on in the second half and we didn't. A lot of that is down to our inaccuracy. We know we have to better. We didn't get into the flow of our game."

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie: "Credit to South Africa for putting us under pressure. Yes, we created opportunities, but we pride ourselves on taking those opportunities, so we have to be better.

"I'm really proud how we fronted up physically. I thought our defence was excellent today, we really took it to them physically.

"There's plenty time to dust ourselves off. All the hard work we have put in has not gone away, it is one set-back but we have loads to play for."

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber: "I think it could have been a slippery one. Scotland are a good side; they are not number five in the world for nothing.

"They pushed things a long way in the game. I thought we had a little bit of dominance in the first-half but we had to grind the win out."