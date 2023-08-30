When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the group stages of this season's Champions League will take place on Thursday, 31 August at 17:00 BST, following the final play-offs on Wednesday.

As the holders and Premier League champions, Manchester City will be in pot one, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United await confirmation of the full line-up to discover what pots they will be placed in.

It is the Gunners' first Champions League campaign since the 2016-17 season, while the Magpies return to Europe's upper echelons for the first time in 20 years.

We will bring you all the details right here.