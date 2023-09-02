Sheffield United 2-2 Everton: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Expectations weren't high before this game as United, who had the lowest average number of shots per game in the top flight this season, took on an Everton side that had failed to find the net in their opening three league games.

But both teams displayed fight and grit to grind out a result that helps them alleviate building pressure after a poor start to the campaign.

United have been tipped as one of the favourites for relegation but signalled once again they won't by pushovers by showing plenty of heart, as they did in defeat by champions Manchester City last Sunday.

The £18m man Cameron Archer was central to the play in the final third, caressing in a fine finish for his first goal since moving from Aston Villa, and it was his superb curler that hit the woodwork and went in off Pickford.

But they failed to hang on as Arnaut Danjuma's well-taken finish at the far post drew the visitors level.