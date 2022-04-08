Guardiola on Klopp, Liverpool rivalry and his contract

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has addressed the media before Sunday's big game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Here are the key points:

  • Despite what Jurgen Klopp said earlier, Guardiola denied he's the best manager in the world. The Spaniard said: "If we have success, it's because of my staff." He also joked, with a hint of sarcasm: "And a lot of money."

  • Returning the compliment, Guardiola added: "Jurgen has been as big a rival as I've had in my career."

  • On Liverpool matching City at the top of the table: "They are a marvellous contender, a lot of good games. I enjoy a lot of the challenge."

  • Although he acknowledged there's a lot to play for after the match, he said it's a "massive three points" at stake on Sunday.

  • After rumours linked him to the Brazil job this week, Guardiola said: "I will stay forever here. I want to extend the contract to 10 years, but I will not."

