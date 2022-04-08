Steven Gerrard said it was a "collective" problem that led to the defeat by Wolves last time out in the Premier League.

Villa were beaten 2-1 by their West Midlands rivals, after a Jonny strike inside 10 minutes and an Ashley Young own goal before half-time.

But the Villa boss believes Saturday's match against Tottenham provides them with the perfect opportunity to put right those issues.

“It was a collective, in terms of that game. We’re all in it together and we all didn’t turn up until half-time. We all went away with regret and frustrations.

“Tomorrow gives us an opportunity to try to come out of the blocks quicker and try to find a performance over 90 minutes – that’s what we need if we’re to find the outcome we want.

“It’s always the case if you prepare for a game, especially a local derby, and you’re on the losing side of that fixture, and you don’t give the best version of yourselves, of course you’ll go away frustrated.

“The good thing about football is the next big game is only round the corner, and I’ve seen the reaction I wanted from the players.

“I’ve also given them the final message of the week and that’s not to leave it on the training ground. Let's see it at Villa Park tomorrow and try to give our supporters a performance to be proud of.”