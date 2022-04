Brentford v Tottenham - confirmed team news

Christian Eriksen starts for Brentford against his former club Tottenham. The Bees have won every game the Denmark midfielder has started since he joined in January.

Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerslev are also handed starts as boss Thomas Frank makes four changes from the win at Watford last time out.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Toney.

Subs: Lossl, Dasilva, Wissa, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Stevens, Young-Coombes.