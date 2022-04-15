Former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James says the managers of his old clubs will not be thinking about making history as they gear up for an exciting end to the season.

The two face off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, are one point apart in the Premier League title race and both moved into the Champions League semi-finals this week.

Having won the Carabao Cup in February, Liverpool could yet seal a barely believable quadruple, but James insists Jurgen Klopp will be not be thinking about that.

“It’s almost unprecedented what we’re looking at this season with regards to City’s treble or Liverpool’s quadruple,” said James.

“It’s easy to say they can’t do it because the chances are you’d be right but it depends how they are framing it with their teams.

“Jurgen won’t even be thinking about it as a realistic proposition because one result could upset that.

“I think Pep is looking at every game as it comes as well – I don’t think he’s looking at the treble.”

James considers Liverpool favourites for the FA Cup tie after they were able to rest key players against Benfica, while City lost both Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne in a bruising match-up against Atletico Madrid.

“It might be the FA Cup where Pep makes changes and that would be down to injuries,” he said. “Given what happened this week, Liverpool have got everything in their favour for Saturday.”