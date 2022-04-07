Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves' match at Newcastle on Friday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Nelson Semedo has returned to training at a good level. Ki-Jana Hoever is also back on the grass, but Friday's game will come too soon.

Ruben Neves' injury is "not as serious" as first feared, but Lage is unsure whether he will feature again before the end of the season.

On the Neves transfer rumours, Lage said: "The best thing is to improve his salary and give him more years of contract, but we know the big teams are there with £100m."

Lage said there are teams behind Wolves "ready to invest a lot" next season, so they must build the right team to fight against them.

On trusting players, Lage said: "We work everything with every player. I want everyone fit to play every moment. After it's so easy for me to make decisions."

Lage praised Fabio Silva's performance against Aston Villa, but said "it means nothing if the next one is not the same level".

On Newcastle, Lage said: "We are going to play against a strong opponent" and added "it's easy to see how they changed with January signings".

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences