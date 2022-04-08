Since winning consecutive Premier League matches in January against Everton and Watford, Norwich City have picked up just two points in eight Premier League matches (drawn two, lost six), the fewest of any team in that time.

Burnley have had the fewest shots (116) and amassed the lowest expected goals total (10.7) in away Premier League matches this season, with only Norwich (32) having fewer shots on target on the road than the Clarets (35).

Burnley have failed to score in any of their past three Premier League matches against teams starting the day bottom of the table (drawn one, lost two), losing their two away games in that run: 1-0 vs Sheffield United in May 2021 and 1-0 vs Newcastle United in December 2021.