Guardiola on Burnley, Burnley and... Burnley
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken before the Blues' Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?"
On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by the end of the weekend where we are."
He was drilled on the title race with repeated answers focusing on Burnley. "We face eight games in April," he said. "First, it is Burnley." Guardiola was then asked about the battle with Liverpool, and responded: "Burnley." Finally, when asked about planning ahead for teams, he ended with: "Try to focus on Burnley."
The Blues boss also stated that Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer will miss the game against the Clarets.