Hibernian's Josh Doig has missed out on retaining his Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The 19-year-old full-back was among the five nominees, but the prize went to fellow full-back Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen.

Ramsay, 18, has made 32 appearances in his first full season and said: "There are some great players who have won the award. It's a massive achievement for me. "