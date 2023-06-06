Pulisic to 'see what happens' over Chelsea future

Christian Pulisic says it is "very early" to discuss his Chelsea future but that "a lot of things can happen and change" in the transfer market this summer.

The United States international - who signed for £58m from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 - has endured a difficult campaign, managing just one goal in 24 Premier League games.

"It’s been a tough season for me personally and for our team at club level," Pulisic said ahead of the USA's CONCACAF Nations League semi-final with Mexico.

"It’s about coming here and having a fresh start and being able to be part of a team that can win some games.

"It has been an interesting journey for me at club level. I thought it was a great couple of years and I think the last couple of years haven’t gone at all how I have planned them to be.

"From there this summer we are just going to have to see what happens, it is very early. As of right now I am a Chelsea player and I plan to go back but a lot of things can happen and change."

