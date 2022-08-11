Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Yes of course he should!

Christian Eriksen had the chance to become a legend at Brentford, where he would have been the main man and had weekly guaranteed playing time ahead of Denmark's World Cup campaign.

But football doesn't work like that.

Before Eriksen joined the Bees, he was rumoured to be signing a six-month contract with an option for a further year. But that option wasn't there when he arrived, so the deal instantly felt short-term.

It is fair to say, though, that Eriksen has done nothing wrong.

The deal was mutually beneficial - he proved his fitness at the top level after his cardiac arrest and regained his international place as a result, well before his aim of playing in Qatar.

He also played a big part in keeping Brentford up, although he wasn't the only reason for our survival.

Having become a free agent on 1 July, he was perfectly entitled to join another club and it was almost inevitable his return would come early in the season.

It was a treat to watch him play for us, but we were obviously disappointed that he didn't re-sign, and as a result, he could receive a mixed reception from fans on Saturday.

United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV

Christian Eriksen came to Manchester United because the ambition in him is still burning brightly and that's why he turned down the chance to stay at Brentford.

Nobody would have begrudged him staying in London. He was settled, playing in the Premier League, his family were around him and after everything that has happened, it was a stable environment. It's just he wasn't ready for that.

Eriksen has come to United to test himself at the highest level and that ambition is what makes him a very good signing for Erik ten Hag. He hasn't just come to be a passenger at United, like so many signings over the last few years - he has backed himself to be good enough for the elite level and now he wants to show it, especially before the World Cup.

Brentford wouldn't have been able to match the ambition of Eriksen. It just remains to be seen whether United can, but with Erik ten Hag at the helm, it feels as though they are heading in the right direction.

