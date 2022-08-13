O'Riley enjoying Celtic life amid World Cup goal

Matt O'Riley believes he is in "a better place" this season as the Celtic midfielder looks to force himself into the Denmark squad for this year's World Cup finals.

The England-born 21-year-old has established himself in the Danish under-21 set-up since his January transfer from MK Dons.

"I'm happy that I adapted quickly, but I feel much more comfortable now," O'Riley said when asked about his first pre-season with the Scottish champions.

"So in that sense I feel that I'm in a good place and playing at a higher level."

O'Riley thinks Celtic's direct qualification for the Champions League group stage will help his international cause.

"It's a dream to play in such a high level competition especially considering where I was a year ago - even six months ago," he said.

Asked about his chances of making Kasper Hjulmand's World Cup squad, he replied: "It's not something I'm focused on every day, but it's definitely a target on the back of my mind.

"For me, it's important to strive for these things and with the position I'm in right now it's a possibility to do so, so I don't see the point in not trying."

O'Riley came through the Fulham youth ranks with Moritz Jenz and was "very pleased" with the on-loan Lorient centre-half's debut goal in last weekend's 3-1 win over Ross County.

"It's nice playing football with one of your long-time mates," he added. "I don't really care who scores to be honest, but with Moritz it was that extra bit special."