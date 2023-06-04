'If that's a parting gift, what a way to go'

Callum McGregor has echoed the sentiments of Celtic fans by expressing his hope that Ange Postecoglou will stay on, but the skipper admits the treble is the ultimate parting gift should the manager be lured to Tottenham.

“I have to thank him for everything he’s done since he came in the door,” said McGregor in the wake of Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness CT which secured Celtic’s world-record eighth domestic treble.

“The way he’s led the club, from the position it was in to now, has been absolutely first class. The supporters love him.

"You turn things around, you look at the togetherness of the group, it is fantastic and that starts from him.

“We want to keep him as much as we can. We obviously understand speculation, being linked with big jobs which he deserves, but from a selfish point of view the players and club want to keep him.

"In football you never know but if that is a parting gift then what a way to go.”

McGregor has now won five trebles in seven years seasons and is proud of helping to drive Celtic back to the pinnacle of Scottish football after the failed nine-in-a-row bid in the trophyless campaign of 2020-21 which ushered in Postecoglou’s arrival.

“You’ve got to bounce back when you suffer disappointments in football,” added the midfielder.

“We rallied round each other, the manager came in and the group of boys that were left we felt like we had something to prove. It’s taken us two years to get our trophies back, so we need to enjoy this.”