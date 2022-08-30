Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

In an age where the market is inflated to an all-time high, Manchester United fans can't worry about transfer fees and must place faith in Erik ten Hag's operations.

Following Ed Woodward's exit, there has been a focus on creating a more streamlined recruitment structure - cutting off long-term scouts and negotiation figures and leaving football decisions to John Murtough and Ten Hag.

The latter has overridden club recommendations throughout this first window as manager, with all five signings firmly recruited at his request. And if the early signs from United's summer are proof of anything, it's to trust his judgement and vision.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have enjoyed impressive starts to life at Old Trafford; Casemiro will no doubt follow suit. Antony bears pressure as the second most expensive acquisition in the club's history, but he's another identified in line with Ten Hag's clear philosophy.

The Red Devils are playing at nowhere near the capacity they will do under their new Dutch boss, but have shown real promise in two different wins against Liverpool and Southampton this past week. HIS signings have been individual highlights.

It all falls under that familiar motto: trust the process.

Are you as upbeat about the signings? And what else might United need? Let us know here