Marsch on momentum, expectations and incomings
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Leeds’ game at Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He is hopeful Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling will return to training next week as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries. Marsh says Leeds “still have a call to make” over Patrick Bamford’s fitness for this weekend’s game.
The victory over Chelsea has brought positivity but he is trying to harness that: “Obviously there’s momentum but we’re only really starting our process. As soon as you think for one second, you’ve achieved something, you will get cleaned out."
He is not setting targets for the season yet despite an excellent start: “It’s dangerous to talk about expectations and more valuable to speak about game-to-game. For us it’s about having a strong environment and being ready to perform at the best level every match. Then we’ll pick up a lot of points.”
He believes Brighton will present a big challenge: “We really respect them. They had a good season last year and have made a really good start after making some good additions. They’ve also got a really good manager.”
On the prospect of new signings before next Thursday’s deadline: “Yes we are interested in a striker. Is it likely? It depends how things play out. We don’t have a surplus of big amounts of money to bring in a huge transfer but we’re having good communications to try and add some quality.”