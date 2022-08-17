Mike Taylor, BBC WM Sport

Steven Gerrard said immediately after Saturday’s win over Everton that he was "worried" about the injury sustained by Diego Carlos late in the game. His worries were justified by the news of a ruptured Achilles tendon, cruel luck indeed for the player, and raising some interesting puzzles for Villa in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Gerrard was talking only last week, while defusing the fuss that arose around Tyrone Mings’ non-selection at Bournemouth, of the variety of options he has in the centre of defence.

That has been reduced, although he still has Ezri Konsa and Calum Chambers as potential partners for Mings – whose position is now presumably rather more secure – and before long Kortney Hause will hopefully be fit again. So, no immediate crisis, but the fact that Villa invested in Carlos in the first place suggests that Gerrard wanted to bolster that group.

To find a replacement of similar quality would be expensive, and might draw funds away from other areas; a loan or a cheaper option may fill a shirt but without raising the overall standard. If Villa are planning any more significant spending this month, their decision on how to cover for Carlos is likely to dictate their priorities.

There were better signs from Saturday’s game, with evidence that a starting line-up including both Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins can be effective, as Watkins laid on both of Villa’s goals.

Who should supply them? Emi Buendia brightened up Villa after he replaced Philippe Coutinho. So far the younger and lower-profile man has looked the more effective of Villa’s two schemers, but to leave out Coutinho will always feel like a bold step, especially after the fanfare surrounding his arrival.

