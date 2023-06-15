Everton won their first 14 home Premier League matches against Fulham between 2002 and 2018 but have lost each of their last two against the Cottagers at Goodison Park, going down 3-1 in April most recently.

Fulham have faced Everton in their opening game of a top-flight season twice previously and lost both games, losing 3-0 in 1963-64 and 1-0 in 1966-67.

Everton have only lost their opening Premier League game in one of the last 11 seasons (W4 D6), though that defeat did come at home to Chelsea last season.