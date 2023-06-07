West Ham end wait for European glory - key stats

West Ham have won their second-ever major European trophy, their first since lifting the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965.

The Hammers won their 12th game in the Europa Conference League this season, the joint-most victories by an English side in a single major European campaign (Chelsea also 12 in the Europa League in 2018-19.

Jarrod Bowen is the first Englishman to score the winning goal in a major European final since Alan Smith for Arsenal in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup final against Parma.

West Ham’s 2-1 victory is only second time an English side has beaten a team in from Italy in 90 minutes in a major European final and the first since Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Parma in the Cup winners’ Cup in 1994.

Said Benrahma became the first Algerian player to score in a major European final since Rabah Madjer for Porto against Bayern Munich in the European Cup final in 1987.

Benrahma scored his sixth goal from the penalty spot in all competitions this season, the most by a West Ham player since Mark Noble in 2011-12 (7).