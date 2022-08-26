Aston Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

If social media reactions were anything to go by, then both David Moyes and Steven Gerrard would have been sacked after last weekend's results.

West Ham, after two fantastic seasons - admittedly with a drop off towards the end of last year - have started this one with something of a hangover. They are bottom of the league after three defeats and no goals scored, while last season's top performers Declan Rice, Michael Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are all struggling for form. The heat is ramping up.

Gerrard's Villa have been equally as unconvincing - a marginal win over a struggling Everton sandwiched between woeful away performances at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Fans have pointed to a distinct lack of style and cohesion, and three league wins in 15 has put the scrutiny firmly on Gerrard.

Pressure-wise, I think Moyes just shades it. While Gerrard is under his fair share, he has received total backing from the board and will be given time. For Moyes though, If he loses on Sunday that will be four league defeats in a row and, combined with the end to last season, I can see the passionate Hammers natives becoming extremely restless.

West Ham: Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

The Premier League's two claret-and-blue teams have struggled to get their campaigns under way and both are already under immense pressure.

At West Ham, fans are restless about the lack of quality Moyes' players are showing, and the Hammers are the only team across the top four divisions yet to score a domestic goal. He has spent a great amount of money to bring in quality players across the pitch, but it appears the team have not yet gelled.

Gerrard faces a different kind of pressure. The Villans have spent over £150m on new signings across three transfer windows and haven't finished in the top half of the table since their return to the Premier League in 2019. I believe Gerrard has been told by the board that a finish lower than the top six would be a failed season, which highlights the pressure the former Liverpool player faces. Although they have a win over Everton under their belt, they got no points from games at Crystal Palace and newly promoted Bournemouth.

However, West Ham will need to pick up points in the West Midlands, as they go into a run of difficult games. Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle are on the horizon, so the intensity will only grow should the Hammers again fail to take anything this weekend.

