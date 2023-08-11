Arsenal pushed Manchester City closest last season and I can see them having a good go this time too. You don't spend as much as they have this summer to finish second again - you do it because you want to finish top. They have certainly backed Mikel Arteta in the transfer market, and their ambition is clear.

They paid a lot of money for Declan Rice but, once Chelsea had paid £100m-plus for Enzo Fernandez in January, Rice was always going to go for a similar fee. Rice is a leader, and an excellent player too. We'll have to wait and see how Arteta fits him and Thomas Partey into his midfield, but breaking forward is a strong part of Rice's game so he can certainly do that part of it if he is asked to.

My only worry for the Gunners is around Gabriel Jesus. He will miss the start of the season with a knee injury, so who plays up front in his absence?

They have brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea, who played up front in Sunday's Community Shield win, but he's never been outstanding as a number nine or given you any great hope he can play there for long periods and score enough goals.

Eddie Nketiah came in and had a decent run when Jesus was out for three months after the World Cup but, if Arsenal want to win the league, they need to have Jesus fit.

