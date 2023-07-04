Duk and Ramadani due back on Monday
Eagle-eyed Aberdeen supporters will have spotted the lack of Duk and Ylber Ramadani sightings on the Dons pre-season training camp.
No need to fear, though, as Chief Executive Alan Burrows has reassured the fans favourites will be back in action on Monday, 10 July.
Both have been granted an extra lay-off given their international involvement with Cape Verde and Albania respectively in June.
