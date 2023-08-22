Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

An enthralling encounter at Anfield was somewhat ruined by poor officiating throughout. Bournemouth succumbed to a 3-1 defeat but there were key moments, at key times, that played a big part in the game.

With the game level at 1-1, the referee decided to award Liverpool a penalty which was dispatched via the rebound. A soft penalty to say the least, but did VAR get involved and inform the referee of his clear error? Strangely not.

Whilst we acknowledge that all decisions are subjective from game to game, deciding to penalise this incident, less than a week after Sasa Kalajdzic was clattered into at Old Trafford without any retribution, means that once again fans are wondering what referee turns up on the day as opposed to which team turns up.

Due to this decision, the momentum in the game shifted and it became a real head scratcher for Bournemouth fans.

In the second half, the referee seemingly 'evened things up' when he gave Mac Allister his marching orders for a slightly mistimed lunge - in no world was it a red card offence! Did VAR get involved and inform the referee of his clear error? Again, strangely not.

Did the referee realise at the break that he’d been harsh on Bournemouth with the penalty and subconsciously endeavour to give them the next big call? Who knows.

All we do know is, a cracking spectacle between two teams playing on the front foot was hampered by lacklustre officiating.