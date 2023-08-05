Nottingham Forest completed their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Steve Cooper was finally able to name Brennan Johnson in a starting line-up this summer after his injury struggles and he was flanked by Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.

In a quiet game where Frankfurt hit the post, Forest thought they had nabbed a late winner when Scott McKenna hammered home from Gibbs-White's free-kick, only for the referee to give a foul in the build-up.

Forest kick off their Premier League season at Arsenal on Saturday, 12 August.