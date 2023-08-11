Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before the Cherries' first Premier League game of the season against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the main headlines:

Iraola is looking forward to the season opener: "I hope my team is ready, we have been working for this for the past weeks and I'm really excited for the first game. I hope we perform well and get a result."

There are "big expectations" for new signing Alex Scott, although the ex-Bristol City midfielder is currently recovering from injury. Iraola said: "He has performed really well in the past season in the Championship. It will be positive for him to settle in, get to know his team-mates and be ready when his physical problems go away."

Full-back Max Aarons, who joined on Thursday from Norwich City, is a "young player with a good amount of experience for his age" and "fits Bournemouth's style of play".

On Saturday's opponents West Ham: "They are very good in duels in the middle, getting second balls and at set-pieces. They have good wingers and [create] dangerous situations from almost everywhere in our half, so we have to get ready to defend our box well and not let them dictate the game, so we are in control for more time than they are."

