Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says the "top pros" at Brighton helped his development while he was on loan at the Seagulls last season.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign on the south coast, helping Roberto de Zerbi's side qualify for European football for the first time.

Since then he has trained with the England senior squad and started for the under-21 side in their European Championship opener against Czech Republic.

"When you see the top pros at Brighton and in the [England] seniors, the levels are so high day in, day out in training. No-one lets each other have a day off," said Colwill.

"I think that’s the best feeling because training is where you learn the most.

"You put yourself in game scenarios and you improve from it and come to the games ready.

"The top pros are the best. In the seniors, everyone was like that. It drives me to know that’s what I’ve got to be like.

"It’s as simple as that. I want to be there and win the same competitions as them, and be regarded as a great player like they are.

"There’s only one way and that’s in training every day."