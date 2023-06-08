We asked for your thoughts on where Arsenal need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Neil: Top priority has to be getting Saliba to sign a new long-term deal. After that, the midfield rebuild with the current top transfer targets. Then squad depth needs looking at - not just bums on seats but quality off the bench.

Peter: Despite his great efforts, Gabriel Jesus cannot do it all alone. Therefore, another world-class striker is a must to support and perhaps act in tandem with Jesus. With Declan Rice seemingly available, all the stops should be pulled out to bring him to the Emirates. Finally, a versatile defender to add strength which will be needed for Europe.

Andrew: For me, we need Rice, Caicedo and a big number nine. I’d love Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus. Any other signings would need to replace any sales and ensure we’ve got depth for the season.

Cliff: We must strengthen our defence as there are weak points in every position. A reliable second-choice keeper is also a must. Our bench is weak - there are a lot of players who are not up to scratch if we are to challenge for the title again next season. A proper centre-forward would also not go amiss.