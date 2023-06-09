St Mirren season review: 'From League Cup woe to excellent & entertaining'

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

Building on the top-six finish means somehow holding on to their best players. If they hold on to Mark O’Hara, Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain, that’s critical.

They are losing some players but those three guys, that’s the core, that’s the spine, they’re tremendous and Stephen Robinson has done a really, really fine job.

They lost their way in the last seven games, they only got two points, but it’s been a very positive season for them.

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

I covered them a couple of times in the League Cup and they were poor that night in Airdrie when they got beaten comfortably. Robinson came over and apologised to the fans and top six looked a mile away at that point.

However, they’ve been excellent, they’ve been entertaining, they’ve got players now that other teams have to spend time to work on because they’re worried about them.

Full credit to Robinson and his staff, financially they’ve been in a bit of a sticky patch and finishing in the top six will help massively. He's already lost a few players so he’s got a big job on his hands but I see no reason why they can’t continue to be successful.

