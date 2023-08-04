Maresca on Coady, a new captain and forgetting the past
Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has spoken to the media ahead of the Foxes' opening Championship game against Coventry City.
Here are the main lines from his press conference:
New signing Conor Coady will not be available for the Championship season opener, after picking up a foot injury in pre-season. Maresca confirmed the defender will be missing for the "next games" but didn't give a timeframe for his return.
The new club captain is yet to be decided, when asked about who it might be: "Jamie [Vardy], Albrighton, Coady and Ricardo Pereira, they are all leaders even if they don’t wear the armband."
On the possibility of more players coming in: "The market is still open, anything can happen."
More departures are expected before the end of the summer transfer window as the club has "too many players". Harry Souttar could be one of those players, "something could happen" said Maresca.
Main focus is on the Championship task, as winning the Premier League and FA Cup is "history and if we think about the past it will be a big mistake."
On the M69 derby: "We know that it’s a big derby. We start at home, full stadium, it’ll be a great environment. Hopefully we can give the fans and ourselves a great start."