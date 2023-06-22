Wolves release new away kit for 2023-24 season

Wolves have released their 2023/24 away kit, which features a pattern inspired by Mediterranean designs.

The club said: "The new red away strip will provide Wolves’ southern European players with a taste of home as they head on their travels this season thanks to the bespoke design.

"Inspired by the geometric architecture and tile patterns found around the Iberian peninsula, the striking pattern and colour will give Wolves a fresh look for the new campaign."

The design was also inspired by Wolves' third strip from the 2020/21 season, which was the club's best-selling kit of all time.