Transfer news: Kane's representatives meet PSG officials

Gossip

Real Madrid are keen on signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, which will improve Tottenham's chances of keeping Harry Kane, who has also been linked with the Spanish club. (Mail)

However, Kane's representatives have also met Paris St-GermainG officials. (Mirror)

Spurs are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford keeper David Raya, 27, and hope to negotiate a lower fee with the Bees, who want £40m for the Spain international. (Standard)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column

Related Topics