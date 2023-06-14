Real Madrid are keen on signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, which will improve Tottenham's chances of keeping Harry Kane, who has also been linked with the Spanish club. (Mail), external

However, Kane's representatives have also met Paris St-GermainG officials. (Mirror), external

Spurs are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford keeper David Raya, 27, and hope to negotiate a lower fee with the Bees, who want £40m for the Spain international. (Standard), external

