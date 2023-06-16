What you make of Brighton's fixtures

We asked for your views on Brighton's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Harrison: After the first 10 games I think that Brighton will be around fifth position as we have a quite a few 'easy' fixtures. However we shouldn’t doubt anyone we play as it is the Premier League and anything could happen.

Sue: We finish higher than Tottenham and Chelsea, yet still Brighton v Luton game not chosen for TV. Don't Luton deserve that for their first game after being promoted? Always the so called top six!

Ben: Think we’ll be in a very strong position after ten games, but we will need to be. Need to get points on the board ASAP because adjusting to European football will be tricky for us. De Zerbi’s use of his squad will be key.