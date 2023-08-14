We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Peter: Arsenal made very hard work of beating a very determined but inferior side in Forest. Not quite sure why Gabriel was left out of the side? I thought Havertz went missing on occasions. Not sure Arteta knows his best first eleven.

Rob: Promising display from new signings - hope Timber's injury is not too bad. Two great goals but old problems still there - not ruthless enough in killing off opponents, a defensive lapse leading to a goal conceded and a nervy final few minutes.

Mike: Good first half, had them on the ropes but let the tempo of the game die and they came back. We need to be consistent in fast-paced football and killing off the opposition. Arteta will be happy with points in the bag but will have questions over the second half performance.

Aman: Overall not good enough yet. Forest opened them up at times and with the defensive players Arsenal have the standard should be better. Trossard makes a real difference when he comes on. Overall they need to get a bit better. A bit more of a stern stance is needed.

Nottingham Forest fans

John: Plenty of positives in what was always going to be a tough game. System of play and defence was pretty solid. Nowhere near as many sloppy individual errors that plagued us last year. Limited Arsenal to only a few clear chances and goals via brilliant touches that would have undone any team. Very dynamic in the last 10. New signings all look good!

Jamie: An improvement on last season’s visit to Arsenal, but until Awoyini came on the pitch we never looked like creating much. McKenna does the basics well, but the unnecessary shirt pulling and pushing will come back to haunt us unless he works on removing that from his game. The three new players looked like very good business.

Dave: For a first game we seemed slow to start but showed with a fit team we can have a go, we just still need a couple more players. Possession doesn't win games and we will do better this year.

Sam: Forest looked much better defensively today when compared to this time last year, despite conceding the two goals. Awoniyi and Elanga both looked very promising going forward and showed a glimpse of what could be. Matt Turner looks to be a great addition, however the midfield needs more energy and creativity!