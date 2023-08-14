Staggies pair make TOTW

Ross County's James Brown and Connor Randall have made Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week for their performances against St Johnstone.

Brown grabbed a goal against Celtic and now has a clean sheet under his belt, too. The 25-year-old Irishman already looks like an excellent signing after arriving from Blackburn Rovers.

And speaking of goals, the former Liverpool youth product performed well in the centre of midfield for County, and capped off with a fine goalin the 2-0 win.