Ange Postecoglou has given an insight into how he operates in discussing the arrivals of summer signings James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Both arrive at Tottenham with significant pedigree, but Postecoglou told the club website, external he is just as concerned with personality and character as with talent and ability.

"I look at players we need and more importantly, the kind of people we need," he said. "That’s really important.

"It’s about what they bring as people because we are going to play football that requires a certain kind of personality and character – and both those guys have that in abundance.

"I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them and I knew they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

At 26, the duo are entering the prime of their career and Postecoglou believes they can fulfil their potential at Spurs.

"Both are really keen to take their football to another level," he said. "It’s not like they are coming here and relying on what they have done so far.

"They want to improve and that’s exactly what I want to hear."