Liverpool's future direction is uncertain after the owners said they would "consider new shareholders" following reports the club is for sale.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300m, is "inviting offers" for the club, reported The Athletic, external.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who believes there is about a 60% chance Liverpool will be sold before the end of the season, looks at why the owners might sell, and who could be in the market to buy:

"Some of the tentative interest they have had over the past two to three years has prompted them to try to test out the market.

"There were over 200 bidders for Chelsea and that was a distressed asset. FSG will have noted that and, given that Liverpool is a very big brand, they will have done their sums with a view to making a significant return on the initial £300m.

"FSG has proven to be very astute in developing Liverpool as a brand and also introducing the 'Moneyball' concept around player recruitment and retention, which means Liverpool have had success over the last seven or eight years while spending half a billion less than Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

"It will probably mainly be American investors looking at the club.

"The pound is weak at present, which makes that deal even more attractive, if those investors are coming from overseas.

"The Chinese government has dissuaded its corporations from investing in football, so that's one area which has disappeared.

"Chelsea's price of £4.25bn included a commitment of £1.75bn spending across the next decade, so effectively the price was £2.5bn

"When you factor in Liverpool has the bigger stadium and bigger revenues and cost controls, the numbers coming out for them are somewhere between £3.5bn and £4bn, depending on the level of interest in the club.

"I'm not sure there are many domestically that would realistically have close to £4bn to buy Liverpool."

