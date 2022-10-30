S﻿t Johnstone's winner against Kilmarnock is credited as an Ash Taylor own goal - but that won't stop Stevie May claiming it.

T﻿he striker was in the thick of the action in Perth, with Liam Donnelly's late equaliser ruled out via VAR.

“I thought the VAR decisions were correct - there was definitely a push on me for the Kilmarnock goal that was chalked off," said May.

“The goal was on target and I am claiming it despite the slight touch off Taylor.

“And as a team we are in a much better place than last season. We are definitely heading in the right direction.”